Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will post $16.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.47 million and the highest is $16.74 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $16.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $69.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 274,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.