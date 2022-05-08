Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 571.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 571.33 ($7.14).

GLEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.37) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 623 ($7.78) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 487.60 ($6.09). The stock had a trading volume of 27,011,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,453,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 422.51. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 229.95 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 540.20 ($6.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Glencore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.