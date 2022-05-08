Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Stake Reduced by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,058 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Glenfarne Merger worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 25.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 105,638 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 147.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,998 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGMC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

