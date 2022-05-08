Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 24,180 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,725,487 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91.

