Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 24,952 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,972,000.

HTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 2,461,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

