Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 25,960 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,660,000 after buying an additional 1,220,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. 12,736,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.