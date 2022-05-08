Global Endowment Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,500 Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,360,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,591.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 416,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 105,688 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 921.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 97,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. 285,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

