Global Endowment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,821,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.