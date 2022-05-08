Global Endowment Management LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.81. The company had a trading volume of 707,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,800. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $119.44 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.86.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

