Global Endowment Management LP Sells 9,351 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 239,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $53.55. 4,837,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,128. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.