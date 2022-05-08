Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 51.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 111.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,574,000 after purchasing an additional 466,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $4.89 on Friday, reaching $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $202.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

