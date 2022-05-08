Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 27,367,328 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £4.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.60.
Global Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GBP)
