GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0127

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $228,064.92 and approximately $696.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

