GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.29). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. FMR LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.