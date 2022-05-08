GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,203,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,259,000 after buying an additional 77,005 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,227,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

