GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

PG traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $156.00. 7,304,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $374.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.