GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $57.61 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $57,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of VOOG traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.65. 454,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.21. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $235.06 and a 12 month high of $306.64.

