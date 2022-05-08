GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,426,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,916,352. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

