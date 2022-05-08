GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.21. 8,978,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

