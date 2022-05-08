GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 47,259 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 3.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $34,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,425,000 after buying an additional 4,677,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $39,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after buying an additional 505,978 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 869,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,371,000 after buying an additional 440,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,355,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 5,241,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $59.19.

