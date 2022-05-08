GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 112,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.45. 315,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,949. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65.

