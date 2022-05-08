GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,059,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587,715 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,476,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after buying an additional 530,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. 1,416,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

