GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in KLA by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

KLAC traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.35. The company had a trading volume of 967,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,938. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.67. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

