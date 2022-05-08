GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Lowered by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,427 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises about 2.8% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.28% of GoDaddy worth $39,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in GoDaddy by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 192,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GoDaddy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,228. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

