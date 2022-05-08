Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. Gogo has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

