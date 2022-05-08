Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 51.50%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,993. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Gogo has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 138,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGO. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

