Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

