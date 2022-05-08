Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.
NASDAQ GT traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 10,758,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,357. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.
A number of research firms recently commented on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
