Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GT traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 10,758,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,357. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,623 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 186,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

