GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

GoPro stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,180,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,065. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,804 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

