GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,180,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,065. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. GoPro has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,804 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in GoPro by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in GoPro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in GoPro by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

