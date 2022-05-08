Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GHM. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graham has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE GHM opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Graham by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.