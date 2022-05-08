Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth $164,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

