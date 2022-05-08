Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 31st

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.
NYSE AJX opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Great Ajax has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $218.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
AJX has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Great Ajax (Get Rating)
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.