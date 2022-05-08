Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 31st

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

NYSE AJX opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Great Ajax has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $218.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

AJX has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.