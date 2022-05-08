Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $478.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $449.50 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.66 and its 200 day moving average is $588.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.