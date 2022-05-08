Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after buying an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.35.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

