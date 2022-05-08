Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1,371.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

