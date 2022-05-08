Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,754,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,530,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 115.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE PBH opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

