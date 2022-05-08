Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 193,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of 3M by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

