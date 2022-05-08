Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 24,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

