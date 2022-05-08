Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $580.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

