Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in CACI International by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $262.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.92 and a 200 day moving average of $277.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

