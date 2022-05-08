Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greif’s earnings estimates for the second-quarter fiscal 2022 and current fiscal have been stable of late. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $6.30 and $6.90 in fiscal 2022. It reported an adjusted EPS of $5.60 in fiscal 2021. Greif has been witnessing strong demand in key end markets across its business. The company has been implementing price increase in response to robust demand and combat cost inflation, which is likely to aid earnings. Its restructuring activities that comprise optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment and rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment will drive savings. Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and higher raw material, manufacturing and transportation costs will hurt margins.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

