Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ GDYN traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 1,746,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,760. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.