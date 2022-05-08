Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $30.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $68,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,624.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 271.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 57.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 588.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

