Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 4,913 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $29.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.50.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $621.33 million for the quarter.
Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
