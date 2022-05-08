Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 4,913 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $29.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $621.33 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

