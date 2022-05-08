Gulden 24-Hour Volume Tops $299.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $299.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00267767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014852 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003110 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

