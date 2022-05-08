Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0041

Gulden (NLG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Gulden has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $711.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00277327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015667 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

