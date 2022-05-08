GYEN (GYEN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $206,227.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $20.91 million and $206,227.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 504,660.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00183905 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00534249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00039043 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,378.65 or 1.96478497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

