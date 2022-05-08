Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1,329.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.72 or 1.00008444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 374,431,886 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

