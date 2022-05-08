Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.00

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 2667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

